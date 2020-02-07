Joc Pederson loses arbitration case against Dodgers as Angels trade remains on hold

Joc Pederson lost this arbitration case against the Dodgers on Friday, meaning he will be paid $7.75 million instead of $9.5 million for the 2020 season.

There’s a good chance the outfielder won’t make that money with the Dodgers.

A trade that would send Pederson and right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling to the Angels is on hold because another trade involving the Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins hit a snag.

Once that three-team swap, which would move Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, is completed, the Dodgers’ agreement with the Angels is expected to go through.

Pederson, 27, asked for $9.5 million in his arbitration filing after earning $5 million last season. The Dodgers countered with $7.75 million.

He hit a career-high 36 home runs in 2019. All came against right-handed pitchers as he was relegated to a platoon role; he accumulated just 50 plate appearances against left-handers.

The former top prospect and 2015 All-Star is slated to become a free agent after the season.