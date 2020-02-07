Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers

Joc Pederson loses arbitration case against Dodgers as Angels trade remains on hold

Joc Pederson
Joc Pederson lost this arbitration case against the Dodgers on Friday. His trade to the Angels has been placed on hold.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Feb. 7, 2020
11:23 AM
Joc Pederson lost this arbitration case against the Dodgers on Friday, meaning he will be paid $7.75 million instead of $9.5 million for the 2020 season.

There’s a good chance the outfielder won’t make that money with the Dodgers.

A trade that would send Pederson and right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling to the Angels is on hold because another trade involving the Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins hit a snag.

Once that three-team swap, which would move Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, is completed, the Dodgers’ agreement with the Angels is expected to go through.

Pederson, 27, asked for $9.5 million in his arbitration filing after earning $5 million last season. The Dodgers countered with $7.75 million.

He hit a career-high 36 home runs in 2019. All came against right-handed pitchers as he was relegated to a platoon role; he accumulated just 50 plate appearances against left-handers.

The former top prospect and 2015 All-Star is slated to become a free agent after the season.

Dodgers
Jorge Castillo
Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.
