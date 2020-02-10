Dodgers make the acquisition of Mookie Betts and David Price official

Mookie Betts is officially a Dodger. It’s done done. For real this time.

The Dodgers announced they acquired the superstar outfielder, left-handed pitcher David Price and cash from the Boston Red Sox for outfielder Alex Verdugo and two prospects — shortstop Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong.

The announcement comes a day after the clubs agreed to a second variation of a trade that would send Betts and Price to Los Angeles.

The Dodgers acquired OF Mookie Betts, LHP David Price and cash considerations from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for OF Alex Verdugo, minor league IF Jeter Downs and minor league C Connor Wong. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 11, 2020

The first version, a three-team agreement including the Minnesota Twins, leaked last Tuesday before the Red Sox pulled out once they evaluated pitcher Brusdor Graterol’s medical. Graterol was a prospect the Twins were going to send to Boston with the Dodgers sending pitcher Kenta Maeda to Minnesota.

Instead, Graterol, a hard-throwing right-hander, is headed to Los Angeles in exchange for Maeda and cash, according to people with knowledge of the situation. That deal hasn’t been announced yet.