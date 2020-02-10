Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers

Dodgers make the acquisition of Mookie Betts and David Price official

Mookie Betts smiles as he crosses home plate on his solo home run off the Oakland Athletics in the first inning on April 30, 2019 in Boston.
Mookie Betts smiles as he crosses home plate on his solo home run off the Oakland Athletics in the first inning on April 30, 2019, in Boston.
(Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Feb. 10, 2020
4:54 PM
Mookie Betts is officially a Dodger. It’s done done. For real this time.

The Dodgers announced they acquired the superstar outfielder, left-handed pitcher David Price and cash from the Boston Red Sox for outfielder Alex Verdugo and two prospects — shortstop Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong.

The announcement comes a day after the clubs agreed to a second variation of a trade that would send Betts and Price to Los Angeles.

The first version, a three-team agreement including the Minnesota Twins, leaked last Tuesday before the Red Sox pulled out once they evaluated pitcher Brusdor Graterol’s medical. Graterol was a prospect the Twins were going to send to Boston with the Dodgers sending pitcher Kenta Maeda to Minnesota.

Instead, Graterol, a hard-throwing right-hander, is headed to Los Angeles in exchange for Maeda and cash, according to people with knowledge of the situation. That deal hasn’t been announced yet.

Jorge Castillo
Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.
