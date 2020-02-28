Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood struggles in second spring outing but feels well physically

The Dodgers lost 6-5 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at American Family Fields of Phoenix, falling to 4-2 in spring training play.

ON THE MOUND: Alex Wood gave up three earned runs and three hits in 1 1/3 innings, striking out one and walking none in his second spring appearance, but the left-hander who was limited by back injuries to seven starts with Cincinnati is encouraged by how he feels physically. “The more I throw, the further I get away from the health issues with my back last year,” Wood said. “I’m kind of putting it in the rear view. I feel good. I feel strong.” … Yadier Alvarez, the 23-year-old Cuban right-hander who was placed on baseball’s restricted list for disciplinary reasons in September, was scheduled to pitch the eighth inning Friday but was scratched. “At some point when he was getting loose, he didn’t feel right,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I don’t know what it was, but we had to abort.”

AT THE PLATE: Mookie Betts, the 2018 American League most valuable player, singled to center field in the first inning, took second on a wild pitch and scored on a double to left-center by Cody Bellinger, the 2019 National League MVP. Outfield prospect DJ Peters hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, and infield prospect Zach McKinstry had two hits, including a two-run homer in the ninth.

EXTRA BASES: Joc Pederson, who has been slowed by injuries to his right hip and side, took some swings in the batting cage at about 75% effort Friday, the outfielder’s first significant baseball activities of the spring. “He said he felt OK coming out of it, so I think that’s progress,” Roberts said. “We’ll see how he responds tomorrow, but to see him with a bat in his hands is a good thing.” Roberts said left-hander David Price, acquired from Boston in the Betts trade, will pitch exclusively out of the stretch this season in an effort to simplify his delivery. “He’s done it in the past,” Roberts said, “so it’s nothing crazy.”

UP NEXT: Ross Stripling is scheduled to start a split-squad game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Camelback Ranch on Saturday, and Walker Buehler is scheduled to start a split-squad game against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Field. Both games start at noon PST. SportsNet LA will televise the Arizona game.

