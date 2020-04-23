Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers

Former Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully hospitalized after taking a fall at his home

Retired Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully speaks at Dodger Stadium in September 2018.
Retired Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully in September 2018.
(Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
April 23, 2020
9:30 AM
Vin Scully took a fall in his home Tuesday and was taken to the hospital, where he was “resting comfortably,” the Dodgers announced Thursday.

“I won’t be doing anymore headfirst sliding, I never liked it,” the Hall of Fame broadcaster said in the team’s statement posted on Twitter.

Scully, 92, called Dodgers games for 67 seasons, spanning 13 National League pennants, six World Series championships, and a move across the country. He began in 1950 when the team was in Brooklyn. He retired at the end of the 2016 season after 59 years in Los Angeles.

He received the Ford C. Frick Award from the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Jorge Castillo
Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.
