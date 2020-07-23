Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers

Back injury forces Clayton Kershaw to miss opening day start; Dustin May gets the nod

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will miss starting opening day because of a back injury.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
July 23, 2020
3:24 PM
The Dodgers placed Clayton Kershaw, their opening day starter, on the injured list with back stiffness Thursday hours before taking the field to begin their season against the San Francisco Giants.

The club recalled right-hander Dustin May, who was optioned earlier in the day. He will start Thursday, becoming the first rookie to make an opening day start for the Dodgers since Fernando Valenzuela in 1981.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw, who was scheduled to make his franchise-record ninth opening day start, hurt his back in the weight room Tuesday. Kershaw went to Dodger Stadium on Thursday for treatment before the club decided to place him on the injured list.

Kershaw has encountered back trouble throughout his career. He spent time on the injured list with back injuries in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

May made his Dodgers debut last August and went 2-3 with a 3.63 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings. May made four starts in his 14 appearances.

Dodgers
