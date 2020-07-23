Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Sir Clayton Kershaw, medieval knight, is your opening day pitchman

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw pitches against the Washington Nationals in the NLDS at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw pitches against the Washington Nationals in the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 4, 2019.
(Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)
By Bill ShaikinStaff Writer 
July 23, 2020
7 AM
Share

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced Clayton Kershaw on March 9 as the team’s opening day starter. On Thursday, 136 days later, opening day finally is here.

The days in between had been long and serious ones for Kershaw: helping to care for a newborn son, adapting a workout routine to a coronavirus hiatus that stretched from two weeks to four months, and leading a player awakening to the challenges of police brutality and systemic racism.

A national television audience will see two sides of Kershaw on Thursday: the pitcher making a team-record ninth opening day start; and the pitchman dressed in armor.

Dodgers

Plaschke: Dodgers fans, welcome to the Mookie Betts era

Mookie Betts

Dodgers

Plaschke: Dodgers fans, welcome to the Mookie Betts era

Mookie Betts’ leadership and value is what made the Dodgers willing to give the outfielder the contract extension that is worth $365 million, columnist Bill Plaschke writes.

More Coverage

Dodgers and Mookie Betts agree to 12-year, $365 million contract extension
News Analysis: Dodgers fulfill pledge to fans by aggressively reaching agreement with Mookie Betts
Advertisement

“Walking around in stiff, uncomfortable shoes is like pitching in a suit of armor,” Kershaw says in his first commercials for Skechers, the shoe company that signed him to an endorsement deal last year.

The commercial debuts on Thursday’s ESPN broadcast, but Skechers shared with The Times a behind-the-scenes highlight reel in which Kershaw is dubbed “Sir Clayton Kershaw, Pitching Legend.”

Here’s a look:


Dodgers
Bill Shaikin

Bill Shaikin, a California Sportswriter of the Year honoree, covers baseball and sports business for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement