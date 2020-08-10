Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly placed on injured list with shoulder inflammation

The Dodgers placed reliever Joe Kelly on the 10-day injured list Monday with right shoulder inflammation.

Kelly’s IL stint is retroactive to Sunday. Reliever Adam Kolarek was recalled in his place.

Kelly, 32, is in the process of appealing an eight-game suspension and now he will serve that penalty, regardless of whether it’s reduced or not, after he’s activated.

The right-hander was punished after almost hitting Houston Astros batter Alex Bregman with a pitch in a game last month and taunting Carlos Correa later in the same inning, leading to a bench-clearing altercation between the teams.

Advertisement

Kelly pitched twice last weekend, throwing scoreless innings Friday and Saturday against the San Francisco Giants.

In 6 1/3 innings this season, Kelly has yet to allow a run but has walked as many batters as he has struck out (five).

Kolarek, 31, returns to the big league roster four days after being optioned to the team’s alternate training site when MLB roster sizes were reduced from 30 to 28.

The sidearm left-hander has pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings in four appearances this season.