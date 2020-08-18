Dodgers offense continues to thrive late in games and against right-handed pitching

The odds were stacked against Seattle Mariners reliever Matt Magill when he took the mound Monday night, his team leading the Dodgers by two in the bottom of the seventh inning.

It was late in the game and he was a right-handed pitcher — conditions perfectly suited for this Dodgers’ offense to strike.

Of all the situations in which the team’s lineup has excelled this season, it’s in those two splits they have some of their most damage. Monday night was no exception. Four hits, two walks and five runs later, Magill walked back to the dugout with his head hanging low, the lead he was tasked to protect having vanished in just ⅔ of an inning.

“They feed off one another,” manager Dave Roberts said following the 11-9 win. “When they can continue to grind and swing at good pitches and put pressure on that reliever coming out of the ‘pen, good things are going to happen.”

Advertisement

There isn’t much the Dodgers’ offense can’t do. They hit for power and get on base, ranking second in MLB in slugging and eighth in on-base percentage. They can mix up the lineup and mix in their depth, having yet to field the same batting order in consecutive games. They draw walks and minimize strikeouts, ninth in the league in BB/K ratio. And, most of all, they manufacture runs, leading baseball with 139 of them.

But their consistency in the later innings and against right-handed pitching has stood out over the season’s opening month.

The two coalesced in Monday’s win, as the Dodgers hung six runs on right-handed Mariners starter Justin Dunn before exploding against another right-hander in Magill, who previously hadn’t been scored on in any of his eight innings to open the season.

Advertisement

Corey Seager led off the decisive seventh with a grounder that sneaked through the infield, Justin Turner took advantage of a pop-up dropped in foul ground by lining a base hit up the middle and Cody Bellinger walked to load the bases.

From there, AJ Pollock drove in one run with a single to left, Max Muncy drew a walk to force home another and Joc Pederson grounded into a run-scoring double-play with the bases still loaded to give the Dodgers the lead. Kiké Hernández added insurance with a two-run homer in the next at-bat, finally chasing Magill from the game.

Mariners relief pitcher Matt Magill is pulled from the game by manager Scott Servais, left, after giving up a two-run home run to Kiké Hernandez. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Los Angeles Times)

Between the seventh and ninth innings, the Dodgers are now tied for second in the MLB in scoring (43 runs) and lead the league in run differential (plus-32). Against right-handed pitching, they are first in runs (112), fourth in batting average (.262) and second in on-base-plus-slugging (.839).

Advertisement

Roberts couldn’t pinpoint the exact reason behind either phenomenon.

Late-game offense has long been a strength of the club’s, especially after they won 12 games via walk-off last season, a byproduct perhaps best explained by their intangible confidence in clutch situations.

“You look at the clubhouse, it’s a lot of the same cast of characters … that have won games and had big at-bats in big spots,” Roberts said. “I like to think the focus isn’t more dialed-in late in the games, but sometimes late in the games you just have to turn it up a tick more. Our guys do a good job at the end of the game.”

Advertisement

The differences between facing righties and lefties — the Dodgers are far less effective against southpaws, with a .210 average that ranks 27th in the league — is even more surprising, particularly because most of the team’s best hitters this year (notably Mookie Betts, Turner and Pollock) swing from the right side.

“That’s interesting because our lefties, Max and Cody and Joc, have been struggling,” Roberts said. “I don’t know the logic or reasoning behind it.”

It’s paying off nevertheless. If there were two situations for a team to have success, you’d be hard-pressed finding a more valuable pair. Almost 75% of the Dodgers’ plate appearances thus far have come against right-handed pitching. Their late-game production, meanwhile, has helped them collect an MLB-best 10 comeback wins.

“We’re relentless,” Seager said. “We’ve always been that way. We’ve never given at-bats away. We pass the baton, that next-man mentality. You can’t give them away even when it’s late. It’s almost more important to not give them away when it’s late. That’s a big thing we pride ourselves on and we’ve done that for a long time now.”