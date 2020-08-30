Vin Scully to jump headlong into social media this week at age 92

Welcome to the social media party, Vin Scully.

The Dodger broadcasting legend is ready to share his witty observations, stories, and anything else on social media just in time for the last month of the 2020 MLB season. Fans will be able to follow Scully on Facebook (Vin Scully), Twitter (@TheVinScully) and Instagram (@TheVinScully).

The Twitter and Instagram accounts will officially launch Wednesday; the Facebook account will launch in October.

Exciting news! #Dodgers beloved HOF retired broadcaster Vin Scully is joining Twitter (@TheVinScully), Instagram (@TheVinScully) and Facebook (Vin Scully). Scully’s Twitter and Instagram accounts officially will launch Wednesday, and Facebook in October. pic.twitter.com/XVUAbNnvUL — Dodgers-LowDown (@DodgersLowDown) August 30, 2020

Scully, 92, has never used social media, so, it will be the first time he will use the digital space to give his takes on the Dodgers, baseball in general, and whatever else is on his mind. Followers also can hope to engage with him on whatever he shares.

Scully called Dodgers games for 67 seasons. He retired after the 2016 season.

In April, he was hospitalized for two days after falling at home. He assured fans in a prerecorded message that he is fine. In May, he was voted as the biggest sports icon in L.A. history.