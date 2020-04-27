Former Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully shares update of his health in video message

The Dodgers on Monday held a Zoom video conference for 11,000 fans featuring former and current members of the club, broadcasters and celebrity fans. Toward the end of the session, a familiar voice paid a visit and took center stage.

Two days after his release from the hospital following a fall at home, Vin Scully assured he was healthy in a prerecorded message.

“Hi everybody, and a very pleasant good evening to you wherever you may be,” Scully said. “I know where I am now after five days in the hospital and I’m so grateful to be home. And I’d also like to thank all of you for your good wishes and prayers after I had my headfirst sliding accident. In case you care, I was called out.”

An update from Vin Scully himself. pic.twitter.com/WJOWLiHQX5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 28, 2020

Scully, 92, suffered the fall last Tuesday, according to the Dodgers. He was treated at Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks and released Saturday. The Hall of Fame broadcaster called Dodgers games for 67 seasons. He retired after the 2016 season.

“I’m feeling better,” Scully said. “Thanks for your good wishes. And remember: sooner or later you’re going to hear it. It’ll be time for Dodger baseball.”