Dodgers place Justin Turner on injured list with hamstring strain

The Dodgers placed third baseman Justin Turner on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hamstring strain, retroactive to Friday, shortly before they took the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The club activated Edwin Ríos from the injured list to take his spot on the roster. Ríos will start at third base and bat eighth Tuesday.

Alex Wood also came off the injured list to fill the roster spot left by Ross Stripling after he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wood, who started one game before going on the injured list with shoulder inflammation, will pitch out of the bullpen. He’ll be available Wednesday after throwing a bullpen session Saturday.

“In talking to Alex, just understanding the roster and his upside to potentially help us on the active roster was going to be in the bullpen,” Roberts said. “And he totally got it and he’s all on board.”

The decision to sideline Turner came after he tested out the hamstring on the field at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. Turner hasn’t played since suffering the injury Friday against the Texas Rangers. The expanded roster allowed the Dodgers to wait to see if Turner’s hamstring could improve in time to contribute this week. They determined it wouldn’t.

Ríos dealt with the same injury — a left hamstring strain — and was placed on the injured list on Aug. 17. He’s 8 for 29 (.276) with three home runs and three doubles in 14 games this season.