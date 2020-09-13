Dodgers’ bullpen delivers full-game relief in win over Astros

The Houston Astros, clawing for playoff contention, deployed their best pitcher at Dodger Stadium on Sunday. Zack Greinke took the mound against his former team. The Dodgers, all but assured of a postseason berth, responded with a slew of relievers.

The Dodgers’ approach — a bullpen game in 2020 baseball speak — prevailed. They won, 8-1, to avoid a two-game sweep in the Astros’ first visit to Dodger Stadium since their trash-can-banging antics were uncovered.

In all, eight pitchers held the Astros (23-24) to four hits and a walk. Brusdar Graterol went first and was dominant. The burly right-hander struck out the game’s first two batters with six pitches. The next batter, Michael Brantley, singled before Carlos Correa struck out on three pitches.

Kenley Jansen went last and rebounded from his disastrous outing Saturday. After allowing five runs without securing an out the night before, the closer threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning with the seven-run cushion.

Greinke, meanwhile, allowed five runs on eight hits across five innings. He threw a 53-mph eephus pitch and 64 faster ones. He found trouble in the fifth inning.

Kiké Hernández delivered a two-run single to give Los Angeles a 3-0 lead. Mookie Betts capped off the four-run frame with a two-run home run, just over right fielder George Springer’s glove at the wall. It was Betts’ 15th home run, tying Fernando Tatis Jr. for tops in the majors. Three innings later, Taylor busted the game open with a three-run home run.

Two airplanes flew banners above Dodger Stadium before the game to taunt the Astros. One read “ASTROS CHEATED. NEVER FORGET. GO DODGERS!” The other was more concise: “STEAL THIS SIGN, ASTROS.”

They were faint reminders that this two-game series should’ve been a greater spectacle. The games were picked up by national television networks for the bad blood and possible drama. They were highly anticipated duels.

But fans aren’t allowed at games, the players were intent on avoiding trouble, and the teams are on opposite ends of the playoff race. Los Angeles owns the best record in the majors. The Astros are a disappointment swimming around .500 and outside the American League playoff picture. The combination produced an ordinary atmosphere.

The next three days will be different.

The Dodgers (33-14) boarded a bus following Sunday’s game to begin the season’s final road trip in San Diego, where the surging Padres waited after sweeping a doubleheader from the San Francisco Giants.

The Padres are perhaps the Dodgers’ biggest test for the National League pennant. They improved an already talented roster, led by Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, with a flurry of moves before the Aug. 31 trade deadline. They have won 20 of 25 games and seven in a row. After Sunday, they are just 2 1/2 games out of first place in the NL West, threatening to end the Dodgers’ seven-year stranglehold on the division.

“We better embrace it as a pennant race,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “The goal is to win the division every year and right now those guys are playing as good of baseball as anybody in the big leagues. They have a lot of confidence.”

The Dodgers will enter with questions in different departments.

The next three days at Petco Park will present a challenge. A misstep here and there, and their division lead could evaporate by Wednesday night. The dates weren’t circled like this weekend’s brief clash with the Astros, but it’s the closest they’ll get to playoff baseball before October.

Short hops

Mitch White threw a four-inning simulated game Sunday, putting the rookie right-hander in line to make his first career start against the Colorado Rockies on Friday. …White faced Justin Turner, Max Muncy, and Edwin Ríos in the simulated game. Turner remains on the injured list with a hamstring injury. He was recognized before Sunday’s game as the Dodgers’ Roberto Clemente Award nominee.

Three takeaways for Dodgers



Victor González was the only Dodgers pitcher to log more than one inning Sunday. The left-hander threw two scoreless frames and dropped his ERA to 1.13.

AJ Pollock clubbed a solo home run off Zack Greinke, his former teammate with the Arizona Diamondbacks, for the game’s first run in the first inning. It was Pollock’s 10th home run in 44 games this season.