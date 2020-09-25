Dodgers’ Mookie Betts has the MLB’s top-selling jersey for the 2020 season
Dodger Stadium has been closed to fans all season, so the stands have not been dotted with Mookie Betts jerseys.
That has not stopped fans from rushing to buy jerseys bearing the name of the Dodgers’ best player. The most popular jersey in the major leagues this season is the one with Betts’ name on it, the league said Friday.
For the first time since the year-end rankings started in 2010, the most popular jersey belongs to a Dodgers player. In a run of excellence that has included eight consecutive division championships, two World Series appearances, and stars from Clayton Kershaw and Adrian Gonzalez to Yasiel Puig and Cody Bellinger, Betts is the first Dodgers player to lead the league in jersey sales, based on purchases in MLB’s online shop since opening day.
With a little help from Rich Hill and the Dodgers’ in-house Blister Whisperer, Walker Buehler put in a fine start in a 5-1 win over the Oakland Athletics.
The Dodgers were the only team to place three players within the top 10, with Bellinger ranked sixth and Kershaw ninth. The Angels’ Mike Trout ranked 14th.
Kershaw ranked within the top 12 for the eighth consecutive season. Bellinger ranked third last season, when he was the National League most valuable player. Betts finished fifth in 2018, when he played for the Boston Red Sox and was the American League MVP.
Betts, one of the favorites to win the NL MVP award this season, was followed in the rankings by Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies, Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres, and Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals,
MOST POPULAR JERSEYS
1. Mookie Betts, Dodgers
2. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
3. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
4. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
5. Juan Soto, Washington Nationals
6. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
7. Max Scherzer, Nationals
8. Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs
9. Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
10. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
11. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
12. Manny Machado, Padres
13. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs
14. Mike Trout, Angels
15. Kris Bryant, Cubs
16. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees
17. Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals
18. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
19. Gerrit Cole, Yankees
20. Freddie Freeman, Braves
Do you bleed blue?
Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.