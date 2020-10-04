MLB division series times: The Dodgers play the Padres in NLDS night games at Texas

The Dodgers will play the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, without an off day even if the series goes the maximum five games.

The series begins Tuesday at 6:38 p.m. PT and continues with games Wednesday and Thursday at 6:08 p.m. A potential Game 4 would be played Friday at 6:08 p.m. and a Game 5 would be played Saturday at 5:08 p.m. The Dodgers will be the designated home team in Games 1, 2 and 5.

The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins open Tuesday at Houston’s Minute Maid Park in the other NLDS. The first four games are scheduled for 11:08 a.m. PT and a potential fifth game Saturday would start at 1:08 p.m.

Action at Dodger Stadium begins Monday at 1:07 p.m. when the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics begin an American League Division Series. The other ALDS series, between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, begins Monday at 5:07 p.m. PT at San Diego’s Petco Park.

No fans will be allowed at the division series games. A limited number of tickets will be sold for the National League Championship series and World Series at Globe Life Field. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 8 a.m. PT.

Here are all the Division Series game times.



Dodgers-Padres will play Game 1 on Tuesday at 6:38 p.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/IzTfovYLUk — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) October 4, 2020

Dodgers-Padres NLDS date and times:

Game 1: Tuesday, 6:38 p.m. PDT

Game 2: Wednesday, 6:08 p.m. PDT

Game 3: Thursday, 6:08 p.m. PDT

*Game 4: Friday, 6:08 p.m. PDT

*Game 5: Saturday, 5:08 p.m. PDT

* if necessary