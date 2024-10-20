When does the Dodgers versus Yankees World Series start?

Fans celebrate at Dodger Stadium during Game 6 of the 2017 World Series between the Dodgers and Astros.

The Dodgers reached the World Series for the 22nd time in franchise history by beating the Mets 10-5 in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series Sunday at Dodger Stadium. They will square off with the New York Yankees, who finished off the Cleveland Guardians in five games in the ALCS.

Game 1 of the World Series will be Friday at Dodger Stadium.

The World Series schedule will be as follows:



Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25 at Dodger Stadium

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26 at Dodger Stadium

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28 at New York

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at New York

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at New York

Game 6: Friday, Nov. 1 at Dodger Stadium

Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 2 at Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers (98-64) secured home-field advantage throughout the MLB playoffs by virtue of having the best record in baseball this season.