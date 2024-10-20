When does the Dodgers versus Yankees World Series start?
The Dodgers reached the World Series for the 22nd time in franchise history by beating the Mets 10-5 in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series Sunday at Dodger Stadium. They will square off with the New York Yankees, who finished off the Cleveland Guardians in five games in the ALCS.
Game 1 of the World Series will be Friday at Dodger Stadium.
If the Dodgers make the World Series, the cost of attending a game at Dodger Stadium could be more than $1,000 per ticket, especially if they play the Yankees.
The World Series schedule will be as follows:
- Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25 at Dodger Stadium
- Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26 at Dodger Stadium
- Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28 at New York
- Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at New York
- Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at New York
- Game 6: Friday, Nov. 1 at Dodger Stadium
- Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 2 at Dodger Stadium
The Dodgers (98-64) secured home-field advantage throughout the MLB playoffs by virtue of having the best record in baseball this season.
