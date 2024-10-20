Advertisement
Dodgers

When does the Dodgers versus Yankees World Series start?

Fans celebrate as the Dodgers beat the Astros 3-1 in Game 6 of World Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 31, 2017.
Fans celebrate at Dodger Stadium during Game 6 of the 2017 World Series between the Dodgers and Astros.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Ed Guzman 
The Dodgers reached the World Series for the 22nd time in franchise history by beating the Mets 10-5 in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series Sunday at Dodger Stadium. They will square off with the New York Yankees, who finished off the Cleveland Guardians in five games in the ALCS.

Game 1 of the World Series will be Friday at Dodger Stadium.

The World Series schedule will be as follows:

  • Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25 at Dodger Stadium
  • Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26 at Dodger Stadium
  • Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28 at New York
  • Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at New York
  • Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at New York
  • Game 6: Friday, Nov. 1 at Dodger Stadium
  • Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 2 at Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers (98-64) secured home-field advantage throughout the MLB playoffs by virtue of having the best record in baseball this season.

Dodgers
Ed Guzman

