Q&A: The Times’ baseball reporters are ready to discuss the Dodgers playoff run
The Dodgers took down the Padres 5-1 in Game 1 of the NLDS. Despite the outcome, many questions remain.
- Will the Dodgers continue to struggle with their hitting?
- Will playing consecutive games with no real home field advantage become a problem for the team?
- Does San Diego have a chance?
The baseball writers of the Los Angeles Times are here to answer these and any other questions that you might have.
