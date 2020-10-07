Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

Q&A: The Times’ baseball reporters are ready to discuss the Dodgers playoff run

Mookie Betts makes a chopping gesture after doubling in the sixth inning in Game 1 of the NLDS.
Mookie Betts celebrates a sixth-inning double during Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Sports staff
Oct. 7, 2020
11:28 AM
The Dodgers took down the Padres 5-1 in Game 1 of the NLDS. Despite the outcome, many questions remain.

  • Will the Dodgers continue to struggle with their hitting?
  • Will playing consecutive games with no real home field advantage become a problem for the team?
  • Does San Diego have a chance?

The baseball writers of the Los Angeles Times are here to answer these and any other questions that you might have.

Drop your question in the comments box below.

Times Sports staff
