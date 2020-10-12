Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of NLCS: Live updates, score and analysis

Follow along for live updates and analysis as the Dodgers open the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves.

A view of Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, will play host to the National League Championship Series between the Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.
(Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)
By Jack Harris
Maria Torres
UPDATED Oct. 12, 2020 | 4:20 PM
The Dodgers look to keep their postseason unbeaten streak alive when they play the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

Walker Buehler gets the start for the Dodgers, who are coming off three full days of rest after sweeping the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series.

Follow along for live updates and analysis from Maria Torres and Jack Harris as the Dodgers look to open the the best-of-seven series with a win.