Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of NLCS: Live updates, score and analysis

The Dodgers look to keep their postseason unbeaten streak alive when they play the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

Walker Buehler gets the start for the Dodgers, who are coming off three full days of rest after sweeping the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series.

Follow along for live updates and analysis from Maria Torres and Jack Harris as the Dodgers look to open the the best-of-seven series with a win.