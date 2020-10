The Dodgers’ World Series aspirations took a big hit Thursday with a 10-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Trailing 3-1 in the series, the Dodgers will need to win the next three games, starting with Game 5 on Friday, to punch their ticket to the World Series.

Here are some of the best images from Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier of the Dodgers’ loss in Game 4.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner dives, but can’t corral a run-scoring double by Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson in the sixth inning of Game 4 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna stops for an imaginary selfie while rounding the bases after hitting a home run in the seventh inning of Game 4. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers designated hitter Edwin Ríos hits a home run during the third inning of Game 4 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Edwin Ríos celebrates with his Dodgers teammates after hitting a solo home run in Game 4 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna rounds the bases after hitting a home run off Clayton Kershaw in the fourth inning of Game 4 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna celebrates after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of Game 4 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryse Wilson delivers during the second inning of Game 4 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner makes a throw during Game 4 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw delivers during the first inning of Game 4 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw chases after a grounder hit by Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and shortstop Kike Hernandez can’t make a play on an infield single hit by Ronald Acuna Jr. during the sixth inning of Game 4. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw sits in the dugout moments after being removed from the game in the sixth inning of Game 4 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)