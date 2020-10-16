He’s the kind of player stories are told about.

And years from now, when teammates and coaches share the lessons they learned by watching Mookie Betts play, they will recount the Dodgers’ 7-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

About how Betts changed the game without hitting a home run.

About how he influenced a series in which he was batting only .222.

About what made him worth $365 million was the way he cared about the less glamorous aspects of the game.

Never has Betts slumped like this in a Dodgers uniform and a never has he felt more important.

He revived a team that was on the verge of elimination. He will give this group of perennial chokers a chance to atone for its previous failures.

With his contributions to a win in Game 5, Betts reduced the Dodgers’ deficit in the best-of-seven series to three games to two.

And he did it by staying on his feet.

The Dodgers were about to be eliminated. They were down by a couple of runs and the Braves were on the verge of extending their lead.

With runners on second and third in the third inning, the Braves’ Dansby Swanson hit a sinking line drive to shallow right field.

Betts charged the ball.

Instead of diving, he made a shoestring catch, which allowed him to throw home.

Marcell Ozuna beat Betts’ throw to the plate, but the Dodgers asked the umpires to review the play and see whether Ozuna properly tagged up.

He hadn’t. Ozuna was called out and the inning was over.

Corey Seager started the next inning with a home run to center field.

In a span of two at-bats, the Dodgers went from potentially being down 3-0 to reducing the Braves’ lead to 2-1.

Betts’ catch represented a two-run swing.

If Betts hadn’t caught the ball before it dropped, it wouldn’t have mattered that Ozuna hopped off third base early.

If Betts had dived when making the grab, Ozuna might not have rushed for home.

The sequence in which the Dodgers overtook the Braves began with another small play by Betts.

Similar to how he started a historic 11-run first inning in Game 3, Betts opened this offensive surge with an infield hit.

In this instance, he beat a throw by third baseman Austin Riley.

With one out and Justin Turner in the batter’s box, Betts stole second base. In retrospect, the extra base was critical.

Later in his at-bat, Turner hit a grounder up the middle, which resulted in Betts being caught in a rundown between second and third base. However, Betts didn’t allow the Braves to tag him out until Turner reached second base.

Braves manager Brian Snitker replaced right-hander Shane Greene with left-hander Will Smith.

With two outs, Smith walked the left-handed-hitting Max Muncy.

Next up was the Dodgers’ own Will Smith.

The matchup of Will Smiths was won by the Dodgers’ catcher, who blasted a three-run home run to left field.

The Dodgers were now ahead, 4-2. They never trailed again.

To review: The Dodgers were down, Betts made a catch, he remained upright, he made an on-the-run throw, he legged out an infield single, he stole a base and he extended a rundown.

And that was the difference between the Dodgers leading by two runs and trailing by three.

With a single to left field, Betts drove in the first of three insurance runs the Dodgers added in the seventh inning. He scored his first run of the game on a two-run home run by Seager.

The victory marked a shift in momentum.

Turner said that after the Dodgers’ loss in Game 4, many players exchanged text messages late into the night.

This wasn’t a rah-rah speech from Tom Lasorda, but it had a similar effect.

“The one thing we talked about is this is an opportunity to do something special,” Turner said. “So everyone’s embracing the challenge and ready to go.”

Except they weren’t.

Reliever A.J. Minter started the game for the Braves, and the Dodgers made him look like Sandy Koufax.

Minter pitched three shutout innings and stuck out seven of the 10 batters he faced.

This was looking like a replay of the previous night when they were held to one run over six innings by unheralded Bryse Wilson.

The Braves scored in the first inning, again in the second and nearly scored again in the third. But Betts didn’t let them score that run.

The Dodgers now have to be asking themselves: Why not?

Why can’t the Dodgers do this?

Why can’t they beat the Braves in the next two games to advance to the World Series?

They have baseball’s ultimate winner on their side.

Hernández reported from Los Angeles.