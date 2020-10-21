World Series Game 2 lineups: Dodgers load up from the right side vs. Rays’ Blake Snell
With Blake Snell scheduled to start for the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, the Dodgers will counter with a slightly different lineup from the one they used to easily win Game 1.
Kiké Hernández will start at second base as he has most of the postseason opposite left-handed starters. Chris Taylor, the Dodgers’ second baseman against righties, will shift to left field. AJ Pollock, a right-handed hitter, will start at designated hitter.
That leaves Joc Pederson, who starts against right-handers, as a left-handed pinch-hit option for when the Rays turn to their vaunted bullpen.
Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, has allowed seven runs in 19 2/3 innings across four postseason starts. He hasn’t complete six innings in any of the outings.
Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts were unstoppable in Game 1 of the World Series, showing how the Dodgers and Rays aren’t on the same level.
Tony Gonsolin will make his second start and third appearance of the postseason opposite Snell. He yielded five runs in 4 1/3 innings in Game 2 of the NLCS. He then allowed two runs in two innings out of the bullpen in Game 7 on Sunday. He’ll pitch on two days’ rest Wednesday.
DODGERS LINEUP
Mookie Betts RF
Corey Seager SS
Justin Turner 3B
Max Muncy 1B
Will Smith C
Cody Bellinger CF
AJ Pollock DH
Kiké Hernández 2B
Chris Taylor LF
Tony Gonsolin RHP
RAYS LINEUP
Austin Meadows DH
Brandon Lowe 2B
Randy Arozarena LF
Ji-Man Choi 1B
Manuel Margot RF
Joey Wendle 3B
Willy Adames SS
Kevin Kiermaier CF
Mike Zunino
Blake Snell LHP
