World Series Game 2 lineups: Dodgers load up from the right side vs. Rays’ Blake Snell

With Blake Snell scheduled to start for the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, the Dodgers will counter with a slightly different lineup from the one they used to easily win Game 1.

Kiké Hernández will start at second base as he has most of the postseason opposite left-handed starters. Chris Taylor, the Dodgers’ second baseman against righties, will shift to left field. AJ Pollock, a right-handed hitter, will start at designated hitter.

That leaves Joc Pederson, who starts against right-handers, as a left-handed pinch-hit option for when the Rays turn to their vaunted bullpen.

Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, has allowed seven runs in 19 2/3 innings across four postseason starts. He hasn’t complete six innings in any of the outings.

Advertisement

Tony Gonsolin will make his second start and third appearance of the postseason opposite Snell. He yielded five runs in 4 1/3 innings in Game 2 of the NLCS. He then allowed two runs in two innings out of the bullpen in Game 7 on Sunday. He’ll pitch on two days’ rest Wednesday.

DODGERS LINEUP

Mookie Betts RF

Corey Seager SS

Justin Turner 3B

Max Muncy 1B

Will Smith C

Cody Bellinger CF

AJ Pollock DH

Kiké Hernández 2B

Chris Taylor LF

Tony Gonsolin RHP

Advertisement

RAYS LINEUP

Austin Meadows DH

Brandon Lowe 2B

Randy Arozarena LF

Ji-Man Choi 1B

Manuel Margot RF

Joey Wendle 3B

Willy Adames SS

Kevin Kiermaier CF

Mike Zunino

Blake Snell LHP