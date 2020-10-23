Roof at Globe Life Field will be closed tonight for Game 3 of the World Series

Major League Baseball announced the roof at Globe Life Field will closed for Game 3 of the World Series on Friday.

“Given Friday’s forecasted temperatures, wind chill, and the possibility of rain, the Commissioner’s Office has determined that the roof of Globe Life Field will be closed for Game Three,” a league statement read. “MLB, which consulted with medical advisors in reaching this decision, believes that a closed roof will provide the best competitive environment for players and the most comfort for fans without jeopardizing their safety in any way.”

Rain and thunderstorms rolled through the region overnight on the leading edge of a cold front. The forecast estimates the temperature dropping to 52 degrees by first pitch with winds at 16 mph.

It will be the first postseason game at Globe Life Field played with the roof closed. The first 12, including the first two games of the World Series, were played with the roof opened. The Dodgers have played in all those games and dealt with strong winds in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves on Oct. 15.

Gusts were fluctuating at 6-15 mph at first pitch that night. Fly balls were deadened, dirt swirled into players’ eyes, jerseys flapped in the wind. The roof’s status was up to MLB. The league, citing having fans in the stands during the COVID-19 pandemic, decided it would only close the roof if rain was in the forecast.

“If you have a roof, I don’t know why you don’t close it,” Clayton Kershaw said after starting that game for the Dodgers. “I understand the COVID pandemic and things like that, but I don’t know if wind is any worse for it. It just seems like it was a little crazy enough to where they might want to close the roof. But it didn’t affect me much.”