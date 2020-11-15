Former Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda hospitalized

Former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, 93, is in intensive care at an Orange County hospital, the Dodgers announced on Sunday.

“Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County. Lasorda, 93, was admitted and he is in intensive care, resting comfortably. The family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time,” the Dodgers said in a statement.

Lasorda managed the team to two World Series titles (1981 and 1988). He was in attendance in Texas last month when the team won the World Series for the first time since 1988.

He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997 and is the oldest living baseball Hall of Famer.

