Complete coverage: Dodgers win 2020 World Series title
The Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series to win their first championship since 1988.
A drought is over, the heavens have opened, and all over Los Angeles it’s raining blue. The Dodgers are World Series champions for the first time since 1988.
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner received word that he’d tested positive for the coronavirus during Game 6 of the World Series and was removed.
Elliott: Ripple effects from Justin Turner’s positive coronavirus test could just be starting
MLB avoided a full-blown debacle when the World Series ended in six games. The positive coronavirus test for the Dodgers’ Justin Turner could have delayed a Game 7.
LeBron James, Jennifer Lopez, Regina King, Arnold Schwarzenegger and other celebrities tweeted their excitement after the Dodgers’ World Series win.
Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash’s modern-baseball by-the-book decision to remove Black Snell in the sixth inning led to a Dodgers rally and then a title.
After starter Tony Gonsolin ran into trouble early, the Dodgers’ bullpen kept the Rays’ hitters at bay to deliver a World Series triumph in Game 6.
Dodgers fans took to the streets and provided Los Angeles with a hearty fireworks show as the team won its first World Series since 1988.
The Dodgers have faced legitimacy questions since the season was delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A World Series title didn’t come easy, they say.
Photos from the Dodgers’ World Series championship win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 27, 2020.
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said the Dodgers and Lakers will indeed celebrate their championships with fans, somehow, some way. He is open to suggestions.
Veteran Justin Turner led the Dodgers on their quest for a real banner, the World Series. Mission accomplished after a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.