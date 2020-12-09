Mookie Betts, Mike Trout named to All-MLB First Team

The awards keep on coming for Mookie Betts.

The Dodgers’ star right fielder was named to the 2020 All-MLB First Team on Wednesday after earning a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger last month. He also finished second to Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman in the National League MVP voting in November.

Angels center fielder Mike Trout joined Betts and Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto in the All-MLB First Team’s outfield. Trout was also part of the inaugural All-MLB First Team last year. Betts, meanwhile, finished on the Second Team a year ago.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and Corey Seager were also finalists at their respective positions but fell short of the First Team. San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado and shortstop Fernando Tatis beat out the Dodgers’ duo.

Betts, 28, batted .292 with 16 home runs and 10 stolen bases in 55 regular season games. He posted a .927 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and 149+ OPS. He finished tied for second in the majors with 10 defensive runs saved.

He batted .296 with two home runs, eight doubles, and an .871 OPS in 18 postseason games. He added several defensive highlights as the Dodgers won their first World Series since 1988.

Trout batted .281 with 17 home runs and .993 OPS in 53 games. He won a Silver Slugger and finished fifth in the American League MVP voting last month.

