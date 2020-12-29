Dodgers acquire left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger in three-way trade

The Dodgers added organizational depth to their bullpen Tuesday, acquiring left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger from the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-way trade that also included the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Dodgers sent minor league infielder Dillon Paulson and a player to be named later or cash to Tampa Bay. Left-handed pitcher José Alvarado will go from Tampa Bay to Philadelphia as well.

A 26-year-old former third-round draft pick, Cleavinger pitched in his first and only MLB game last season for the Phillies when he allowed a solo home run and two hits while striking out a batter in two-thirds of an inning against the New York Mets on Sept. 17.

Before that, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound University of Oregon product spent five seasons in the Phillies minor league system, all at Double-A or below. In 140 career minor league appearances, he has a 4.08 ERA and has averaged 12 strikeouts per nine innings. A ground ball pitcher, Cleavinger has allowed only 14 home runs in his minor league career.

Paulson, 23, is a former 13th round draft pick for the Dodgers in 2018 who played one full season of minor league ball for the Dodgers in 2019, when he hit .243 with 16 home runs and 64 RBIs in 117 games between high Class-A Rancho Cucamonga and low Class-A Great Lakes. The USC product hit .272 with 10 home runs and 61 RBIs in 58 games with short-season rookie-league affiliate Ogden in 2018.