Corey Seager hits fifth home run in six games as the Dodgers romp over the Rockies

The Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies, 12-5, at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Monday.

AT THE PLATE: Corey Seager went two for two with his fifth home run in six games, a two-run shot down the left-field line in the fourth inning. The shortstop is 11 for 23 (.478) this spring. ... Zach McKinstry went two for three with a two-run home run. The utilityman started in center field and is competing for a bench spot the opening day roster. ... Austin Barnes, Justin Turner, and Elliot Soto also each recorded two hits.

ON THE MOUND: Dustin May gave up two runs on two hits across three innings in his first Cactus League outing since March 2. The right-hander, who had been facing hitters on the backfields at Camelback Ranch, finished with two walks and two strikeouts. . . . Corey Knebel tossed a scoreless fourth inning. The veteran reliever hasn’t given up a run in his last three outings. ... Scott Alexander yielded a run on two hits in one inning. ... Left-hander Mike Kickham logged three scoreless innings.

EXTRA BASES: The Dodgers announced 28 roster cuts to their major league camp. Seven players, including prospect Keibert Ruiz, from the 40-man roster were optioned to minor league camp. The remaining 21 players were officially reassigned to the minor league side. That group included prospects Josiah Gray, Bobby Miller, Michael Busch, Kody Hoese, Jacob Amaya, and Ryan Pepiot. Players in minor league camp remain eligible to appear in Cactus League games. . . . Joe Kelly threw a 25-pitch bullpen session. He’s scheduled to log another session in a few days before perhaps facing hitters. Kelly has been hindered by an undisclosed injury. He isn’t expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

UP NEXT: Clayton Kershaw will make his first start Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers since being named the Dodgers’ opening day starter. Right-hander Josh Lindblom, a former Dodger, is slated to start for the Brewers. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Camelback Ranch. TV: SNLA. Radio: AM 570.

