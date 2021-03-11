Corey Seager homers again in Dodgers’ exhibition tie with Mariners

The Dodgers and Seattle Mariners played to a 4-4 tie at Camelback Ranch on Thursday.

ON THE MOUND: Trevor Bauer’s one-eyed mode wasn’t as effective the second time around. After throwing several pitches in his three scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres with his right eye closed Saturday, Bauer, in what he later said was an attempt to recalibrate, closed his eye for a few of his 26 pitches in the first inning but couldn’t right the ship. The right-hander issued three walks, hit a batter, gave up a run and got just one out before the inning was rolled over. “My right eye wasn’t really, like, focusing well for whatever reason,” Bauer said. “So I did some like CO2 exhalation stuff, kind of locked that back in. Not sure if it was the lighting or what it was. But I felt like my head was swimming.” Bauer wasn’t sharp again in the second inning but “locked it in” by the third. He surrendered the one run on three hits and four walks with four strikeouts in 22/3 innings. He threw 65 pitches. …Tony Gonsolin logged three perfect innings with five strikeouts. The right-hander, who isn’t projected to make the Dodgers’ starting rotation, has surrendered just one hit with seven strikeouts in six scoreless innings this spring.

AT THE PLATE: Corey Seager hit a two-run home run in the first inning. It was the shortstop’s third consecutive game with a home run and the second straight night he slugged one over the left-center field wall. …Third baseman Kody Hoese, a first-round pick in 2019, had an RBI single in the fifth inning.

EXTRA BASES: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said catcher Keibert Ruiz will make his 2021 Cactus League debut Friday. Ruiz’s reported late to spring training after dealing with a visa issue. The 22-year-old Venezuela native is Baseball America’s 53rd-ranked prospect across baseball.

UP NEXT: Walker Buehler will start for the Dodgers against Cleveland at Goodyear Ballpark on Friday. Left-hander Sam Hentges is expected to start for Cleveland. First pitch is scheduled for noon PST. TV: SNLA. Radio: 1020.