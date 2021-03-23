Walker Buehler lit for nine runs in first five innings of Dodgers’ loss to Brewers

The Dodgers scored four runs in the ninth inning but couldn’t erase a nine-run deficit in a 9-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Fields of Phoenix on Tuesday.

ON THE MOUND: Walker Buehler was blasted in 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander gave up three solo home runs in the first inning, three runs in the second and another three runs in the fifth before he was removed with one out. In all, he surrendered nine runs and 10 hits. He had five strikeouts, walked one, and threw 84 pitches. The Brewers clubbed four home runs. “Hopefully that’s as bad as I am all year,” Buehler said.

AT THE PLATE: Justin Turner smashed a ball off the batter’s eye against Corbin Burnes for a two-run home run in the first inning. It was Turner’s first home run of the spring. The third baseman is batting .278 in Cactus League play.

EXTRA BASES: The Dodgers announced their second round of roster cuts: Garrett Cleavinger, Tim Federowicz, Matt Davidson, Rangel Ravelo, James Pazos, Nick Robertson and Mike Kickham were sent to minor league camp. The Dodgers have 38 players remaining in major league camp. … Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said David Price threw “near” 60 pitches across four innings in a B game against Cleveland.

UP NEXT: The Dodgers won’t play a Cactus League game Wednesday, but Julio Urías and Jimmy Nelson are scheduled to pitch in a B game. Dustin May is slated to start for the Dodgers when they resume their Cactus League schedule Thursday against the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Sloan Park. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: AM 570.

