Dodgers

Dodgers hit four homers, beat Angels in Freeway Series finale

The Dodgers' Cody Bellinger celebrates his two-run home run with Justin Turner as Angels catcher Max Stassi looks on.
The Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger celebrates his two-run home run with Justin Turner as Angels catcher Max Stassi looks on in the first inning during the Freeway Series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
The Dodgers defeat the Angels 6-4 on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in the third game of the Freeway Series.

ON THE MOUND: Dodgers right-hander Dustin May, who beat out David Price and Tony Gonsolin for the fifth rotation spot, looked sharp, giving up one earned run and four hits, striking out four and walking one in a 5-1/3-inning, 85-pitch start. Relievers Mitchell White and Victor Gonzalez threw 1-2-3 innings, and left-hander Alex Vesia struck out Scott Schebler and Jose Rojas with runners on second and third to end the game. Angels left-hander José Quintana gave up up six earned runs and seven hits — four homers and three doubles. He struck out seven and walked two in the five-inning, 95-pitch start.

AT THE PLATE: The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts led off the first with a homer to center and flared a two-out, solo homer inside the right-field foul pole in the fourth. Justin Turner doubled ahead of Cody Bellinger’s two-run homer in the first and followed Corey Seager’s third-inning double with an RBI double. Will Smith hit a solo homer in the fifth. The Angels scored on Justin Upton’s RBI single in the fourth and Phil Gosselin’s three-run homer in the ninth.

EXTRA BASES: Left-hander Scott Alexander beat out right-hander Dennis Santana for the final spot in the Dodgers’ bullpen. … Santana will join right-hander Garrett Cleavinger, catcher Keibert Ruiz and outfielder DJ Peters on the Dodgers’ five-man taxi squad to open the season. … The Angels optioned reliever James Hoyt to their alternate training site in Tempe, Ariz.

Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.
