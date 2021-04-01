Watch the first installment of ‘Fernandomania @ 40' on April 8.

The Los Angeles Times is inviting subscribers to the exclusive premiere of the first installment of “Fernandomania @ 40,” the Times’ multi-episode documentary series that examines star pitcher Fernando Valenzuela’s impact on the Dodgers, Major League Baseball and the Latino community in Los Angeles 40 years ago.

Valenzuela continues to resonate long after wrapping up his baseball career and taking over as the Dodgers’ Spanish language TV color commentator. He is featured on murals and has inspired countless other works of art, serving as a role model for the Mexican-American community.

After a screening of the first installment Fernando at 40 at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 8, Times columnist Gustavo Arellano, deputy sports editor Iliana Limón Romero and Mexican-American baseball historian Richard Santillán will discuss the fan frenzy surrounding the humble Mexican pitcher’s record-setting rookie season and answer questions from subscribers.

To register for the event, click on this link and enter the event code fernandoat40.

The remaining episodes of “Fernandomania @ 40" will air every two to three weeks throughout the baseball season.