Born X Raised streetwear releases Dodgers hat for home opener

To celebrate the Dodgers’ home opener Friday, Los Angeles-based streetwear company Born X Raised released an official hat. This continues the company’s support of local sports teams and marks its second collaboration with the Dodgers.

The recent Dodgers hat is a New Era 59FIFTY model that features the team’s primary blue color and white logo. Embroidered underneath the “LA” lettering is the Born X Raised logo. The under brim is gray to match with the sidewalks of the city.

Born X Raised teamed up with the Dodgers back in 2019 for a similar release. The company was founded in 2013 by Chris “Spanto” Printup and Alex “2Tone” Erdmann. A few weeks ago, they helped influential retailer Union celebrate its 30th anniversary through a co-branded collection of shirts and jackets.

“We live, breathe, eat, sleep L.A,” Printup said when discussing the 2020 collaboration with the Los Angeles Rams. “We want to tell the real story of L.A. and the real people of this community. We’ve got a deep pride in this city.”

The NFL release featured a campaign in which actor Danny Trejo and rapper Buddy modeled the clothes and were photographed by Estevan Oriol in front of the Forum.

The new Dodgers hats are on sale for $60 at bornxraised.com.