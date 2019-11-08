11 presents for the sports obsessed

The local clothing brand BornxRaised released a Dodgers collection and the 59FIFTY hat is a standout addition to the quintessential L.A. wardrobe. Spanto, the founder, and all the office staff grew up in L.A. neighborhoods and it shows throughout the clothing line no matter the collection.
For the baseball fan, customize a bat with a name or message. The Louisville Slugger bats are available in all 30 MLB team logos, including Angels and Dodgers. The company started crafting bats in 1884 — as you’d learn on their museum and factory tour. If you’re in the Louisville area, purchase of admission ticket comes with a free mini-bat souvenir
Find signed collectibles for the hockey fan who doesn’t have the time to wait in line for autographs. Signed memorabilia from nearly every sport team you can think of can be found online. Even Ducks and Kings Stanley Cup championship pucks are available in limited quantities with an authenticity verification.
Sports bobbleheads were first produced in the ‘60s with baseball players like Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays. Now, popular players from the Galaxy, LAFC and U.S. Women’s Soccer teams are getting the bobblehead treatment. Buyer beware: Some sports-figure renderings are as bad as the Cristiano Ronaldo bust.
L.A. winters may be a punchline, but nights in SoCal stadiums do get chilly. Christmas-themed beanies and sweaters are emblazoned with your favorite football team colors and logo, including Rams and Chargers.
It’s an exciting time for L.A. basketball, especially on Christmas Day when the Lakers and the Clippers face off at Staples Center. Jerseys, a perennial bestseller, are available for the stars of our three local teams: the Lakers’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and the Sparks’ Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike.
The list of Nike‘s signature kicks include Air Jordans, the LeBron 17, the Mamba Focus and the Kyrie 5. Where is the Nike WNBA athlete with a shoe made for women in mind? A tennis alternative: Serena Williams. Last year, Compton-raised Williams unveiled the Nike Queen collection and now her sneakers are reselling at a mark-up of $600 to $2,000. But you can purchase the NikeCourt Flare 2 shoe, which takes inspiration from her on-court kicks.
Mitchell & Ness is a one-stop shop for throwback sportswear and founder Peter Capolino was recently tapped for a 2020 induction into the Sporting Goods Industry Hall of Fame. Luckily for fans of the Raiders’ L.A. years, the company stocks the jerseys of Howie Long, Bo Jackson, Marcus Allen and Tim Brown.
Thinking about cord cutting and not dealing with TV-channel blackouts? The three highly-rated live-game streaming services for international, national and regional sports are Hulu, YouTube TV and fuboTV. The latter comes with Cloud DVR features.
Live the fantasy of playing pro — from the couch — with sports-franchise EA games. If you become very good at it, you might even be able to compete for titles and cash prizes in tournaments and championships. Aimed toward the younger, digital-savvy sports crowd, recent games include Madden NFL 20, FIFA 20 and NHL 20.
Arcadia Publishing is known for its historical deep dives into a specific place or topic. Its catalog is enormous and there is even an online gift guide to help customers search for just the right book. The sports books offerings are filled with photos and hyperlocal details, which are a great way to get to know a city. Titles range from the super-specific like “Mexican American Baseball in East Los Angeles” or “Del Mar Racetrack,” to the more general “Legends of the Hall 1950s.”
