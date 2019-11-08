11 presents for the sports obsessed

Arcadia Publishing is known for its historical deep dives into a specific place or topic. Its catalog is enormous and there is even an online gift guide to help customers search for just the right book. The sports books offerings are filled with photos and hyperlocal details, which are a great way to get to know a city. Titles range from the super-specific like “Mexican American Baseball in East Los Angeles” or “Del Mar Racetrack,” to the more general “Legends of the Hall 1950s.”