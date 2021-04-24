Kenley Jansen helps Dodgers hang on to beat Padres as L.A. starts to return to normal

Fully vaccinated fans sat shoulder-to-shoulder in two loge sections of Dodger Stadium on Saturday night, the first time since 2019 everyone wasn’t required to practice social distancing.

The question was whether the Dodgers would give those 500 fans in vaccination nation something to high-five strangers about or turn in another stinker, prompting folks to leave early and give new meaning to the term touch-and-go.

The Dodgers had lost four of five amid a historic batting funk. Their 23 hits over the last six games before Saturday were their fewest in a six-game stretch since 1909 when the Dodgers’ predecessors, the Brooklyn Superbas, collected just 21 in baseball’s dead-ball era.

The game, however, produced hold-onto-your-seat interest, with the Dodgers defeating the San Diego Padres 5-4 to even the season series at 3-3 with another game Sunday.

Some of it was familiar: Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. hit two home runs for the second game in a row. The Dodgers squandered scoring opportunities as they had during losses to the Padres on Thursday and Friday.

And Padres starter Blake Snell was lifted with a lead in the sixth inning — only to watch with dismay while his bullpen surrendered the lead — just as he was in Game 6 of the World Series in October when the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays.

Other developments seemed revelatory: Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer neutralized Padres nemesis Manny Machado by feeding him a steady diet of sliders. The Padres stole five bases. The three-run Dodgers rally in the sixth that put them ahead by two was sparked by their first two pinch-hits of the season, by Chris Taylor and Matt Beaty.

And there was much-maligned Kenley Jansen, pitching the Dodgers out of a jam in the eighth inning and setting the Padres down in the ninth — including getting Tatis to ground out with a runner at second and striking out Trent Grisham to end it with a runner at third.

“The way [the Padres] are playing us, it’s like the playoffs, the fans are rocking, just like a playoff atmosphere,” Jansen told SportsNet LA.

Eventually, the Dodgers will get back to crushing the ball. And eventually, many more fans will be allowed to watch without social distancing. Dodgers President Stan Kasten said more fully vaccinated sections could be added by the next homestand May 11.

“It’s another marker on the road to normal, which we hope is sometime in June,” Kasten said.

L.A. County is moving steadily to the least-restrictive yellow tier of the state’s economic reopening blueprint, which would allow Dodger Stadium to open to 67% of capacity. For Dodgers fans — as well as society at large — that would be a tier of joy.

The crowd a tick over 15,000 saw a taut affair with a playoff feel that began on a theatrical note. Tatis led off the game with a home run, and as he rounded first base he turned to the Padres’ dugout and covered an eye with his hand, presumably referencing Bauer’s occasionally pitching with one eye closed.

Tatis homered again off Bauer to lead off the sixth and put San Diego ahead, 3-2. By Tatis’ standards, his trot around the bases this time was muted. His bat flip was a touch grandiose, and, yes, he again did a moon walk as he approached third. And, of course, he thumped his chest and pointed to the sky upon touching the plate. But Bauer didn’t seem to notice, staring into space incredulously as if rewinding the pitch in his mind.

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer looks down at the mound in the sixth inning as the Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. rounds the bases after hitting his second homer of the game. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Training 2-1 in the third, the Dodgers lapsed into frustration mode. Will Smith was called out on a full-count pitch clearly outside the strike zone with runners on first and third and two out.

In the fourth, AJ Pollock and Max Muncy reached base with none out, and Pollock stole third and Muncy advanced to second because Machado couldn’t handle the throw from the catcher. Pollock scored on Sheldon Neuse’s swinging bunt to tie the score, 2-2, but Snell picked off Neuse, struck out DJ Peters and got Bauer on a weak groundout.

In the fifth, the Dodgers left runners on second and third when Pollock struck out. It wasn’t until the sixth, with Snell fuming in the dugout and Dodgers pinch-hitters coming through, that the tide turned.

Missing Cody Bellinger

Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger tosses his bat during a game against the Colorado Rockies on April 4. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

With Mookie Betts making every play in center field and rookie Zach McKinstry contributing a potent bat until going on the injured list Friday, it’d be easy to conclude the Dodgers haven’t been adversely affected by the absence of Cody Bellinger for the last 16 games.

A look at the cleanup spot in the lineup tells a different story.

Bellinger batted fourth until his injury, with manger Dave Roberts starting the season with a right, left, right, left top of the lineup with Betts followed by Corey Seager, Justin Turner and Bellinger. Since Bellinger sustained the hairline fracture in his leg, right-handed hitting Will Smith and left-handed hitting Max Muncy have shared the cleanup spot.

Neither has flourished, although Smith went two for four with a double Saturday to make him seven for 35 (.200) with one home run and two RBIs batting fourth. Muncy has fared similarly, going five for 22 (.227) with two homers and five RBIs.

Corey Knebel’s injury is serious

Dodgers reliever Corey Knebel is expected to be out “months” with a lat injury, Roberts said, adding that an MRI exam indicated the latissimus dorsi muscle did not tear and that surgery would not be needed.

“Our expectation is that he will pitch again for us this year,” Roberts said.

Knebel and reliever Dennis Santana — who is feeling ill after getting a vaccine shot — were placed on the injured list. Utility player Matt Beaty and left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger were called up.

Knebel has pitched six innings over eight appearances this season, allowing three earned runs. He signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract during the offseason even though he missed all of 2019 and much of 2020 with injuries.

He had 55 saves in 2017-2018 with the Milwaukee Brewers and the Dodgers felt he was close to returning to that level of effectiveness.

Joe Musgrove, past and present

Familiarity reigned the first three games of the series with pitching matchups identical to last weekend’s three-game set at Petco Park: Walker Buehler faced Ryan Weathers, Clayton Kershaw faced Yu Darvish and Trevor Bauer faced Blake Snell.

New faces will take the mound in Sunday’s series finale at Dodger Stadium with Dodgers right-hander Dustin May pitted against Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove.

Which Musgrove will show up? In three starts against the Dodgers in 2018 and 2019 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Musgrove was 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA, allowing 22 hits in 16 2/3 innings. He also gave up three runs in four innings of relief with the Houston Astros in the 2017 World Series.

Since joining his hometown Padres this offseason, however, Musgrove has been all but unhittable. In four starts, he has a 1.04 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 26 innings. He pitched the first no-hitter in Padres history against the Texas Rangers on April 9 and struck out 13 Milwaukee Brewers in seven innings of his last start April 19.

Musgrove is also unpredictable with his mouth. He was caught on video in 2017 cursing the Dodgers when he was part of the Astros’ cheating World Series championship team. But a year ago he intimated to reporters that the Astros didn’t deserve the title. “I don’t want to say it’s tainted,” he said, “but I think it is.”

