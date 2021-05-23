Former Dodgers All-Star Matt Kemp among handful of veterans on Team USA roster

Matt Kemp: Not done yet.

The longtime Dodgers outfielder is joining Team USA in its bid for a spot in this summer’s Olympic Games. Kemp, a three-time All-Star, is one of several former major leaguers on the 28-man USA roster.

Israel, Mexico, South Korea and host Japan have qualified for the six-team Olympic baseball field. The U.S. can secure a spot by winning one of the two remaining qualifying tournaments: the first starting next week in Florida; the second next month in Mexico.

Kemp, 36, is unsigned this season and could use a strong Olympic performance to generate interest from major league teams. He batted .239 for the Colorado Rockies last season, with six home runs in 43 games.

Advertisement

Major League Baseball does not allow players on 40-man rosters to compete. Other former major leaguers on the Team USA roster include ex-Dodgers Edwin Jackson, Logan Forsythe, Tim Federowicz and Homer Bailey.

Other notable former major leaguers include outfielder Jon Jay, who played with the Angels as recently as May 12, catcher Matt Wieters, and infielder Todd Frazier. The roster will be cut from 28 to 26 on May 30, the day before the first qualifying tournament begins.

Adrian Gonzalez, the former Dodgers All-Star first baseman, hopes to play for Mexico. Ian Kinsler, Ryan Lavarnway and Danny Valencia are among the former major leaguers on Israel’s preliminary roster.

Jose Bautista and Melky Cabrera (Dominican Republic), Anibel Sanchez (Venezuela), John Axford (Canada) and Ivan DeJesus (Puerto Rico) are among the other former major leaguers participating in the Florida qualifier.

Team USA, managed by former Angels manager Mike Scioscia, opens the qualifying tournament against Nicaragua on May 31 in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

