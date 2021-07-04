Max Muncy, Chris Taylor and Mookie Betts named to NL All-Star team

Max Muncy, Chris Taylor and Mookie Betts were named National League All-Stars on Sunday, Major League Baseball announced, leaving Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Julio Urías and Justin Turner among the snubs for the Dodgers.

The 30-year-old Muncy’s inclusion was a certainty. He leads the NL in walks (55) and on-base percentage (.416). He’s fourth in OPS (.974) and tops the Dodgers with 18 home runs.

It’ll be the second All-Star appearance for Muncy, who finished second in fan voting to start at first base behind Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who will manage the NL club, said Sunday that Muncy would start as the team’s designated hitter.

Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor throws out the Washington Nationals’ Josh Harrison at first base during a Dodgers win Friday. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Roberts campaigned for the 30-year-old Taylor’s inclusion as a first-time All-Star, arguing that his versatility and offensive contributions are often overlooked.

Taylor’s defensive metrics have slipped this season, but he’s started at six positions — all three outfield spots, second base, shortstop and third base. He began Sunday with 10 home runs and an .836 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 78 games.

“It’s a dream come true,” Taylor said.

Betts’ addition is the most surprising of the three. The right fielder’s offensive numbers are down across the board from last season. He started Sunday batting .248 with 10 home runs and an .817 OPS, but he was still tied for 14th with Taylor in fWAR among NL position players. It’s Betts’ fifth All-Star nod and his first in the NL.

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts bats against the Chicago Cubs on June 27. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Turner is likely atop the list for injury replacements. He leads NL third basemen in fWAR (2.5), batting average (.295) and OPS (.872).

Jansen was left off despite unlocking his pre-2018 elite form. The closer ranks second in the NL in saves (21) with a 1.30 ERA in 34 appearances. He added a scoreless inning Sunday, and hasn’t surrendered a run since May 28.

Buehler leads Dodgers starters with a 2.25 ERA, Urías is tied for the NL lead with 10 wins, and Kershaw’s 2.8 fWAR was tied for third in the NL among starting pitchers entering Sunday. The Dodgers’ pitching staff, which leads the majors in ERA, didn’t have a pitcher selected Sunday.

“I hope Major League Baseball gets it right in the sense that we’re the best team in baseball,” Roberts said. “And we should have more than three guys representing the Los Angeles Dodgers.”