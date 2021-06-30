Dodgers vs. Nationals: Live updates, news, odds and more

The Dodgers’ (49-31) three-game series against the Nationals (39-38) will open Thursday at 4:05 p.m. PDT.
Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 2.77 ERA) is projected to face Patrick Corbin (5-6, 5.33 ERA) on the mound to start the series.
The Dodgers’ road trip will include a visit to the White House to celebrate the team’s 2020 championship.
MLB could discipline Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer but would need more than allegation
Major League Baseball was made aware of a woman’s assault allegations against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on Tuesday night. Whether MLB will discipline Bauer depends on what happens next.
MLB can place Bauer on paid administrative leave for up to seven days without an agreement with the players’ association, but that would require more than an allegation, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly. The league would need evidence or corroboration.