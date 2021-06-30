Dodgers vs. Nationals: Live updates, news, odds and more

The Dodgers’ (49-31) three-game series against the Nationals (39-38) will open Thursday at 4:05 p.m. PDT.

Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 2.77 ERA) is projected to face Patrick Corbin (5-6, 5.33 ERA) on the mound to start the series.

The Dodgers’ road trip will include a visit to the White House to celebrate the team’s 2020 championship.