Dodgers

Dave Roberts doesn’t expect Trevor Bauer to return to Dodgers this week

Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the San Francisco Giants on June 28.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
MIAMI —

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday he doesn’t expect pitcher Trevor Bauer to return to the team when his seven-day paid administrative leave ends Friday.

“I don’t see it happening,” Roberts said before the Dodgers opened a four-game series against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.

Major League Baseball placed Bauer on leave Friday after a woman accused him of sexual assault and obtained a temporary restraining order against him Tuesday.

MLB would need approval from the players’ union to extend the leave beyond seven days. Without it, Bauer is eligible to return Friday when the Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium unless the organization issues disciplinary action of its own. The union could then file a grievance if the Dodgers suspend or bench Bauer.

“We are planning to move forward right now as we have been in recent days,” Roberts said.

Bauer had been scheduled to start Sunday against the Washington Nationals. The Dodgers opted for a bullpen game once he was placed on leave. Roberts said the club will go with another bullpen game Wednesday against the Marlins, pushing back Julio Urías’ start to Thursday and Clayton Kershaw’ next outing to Friday.

Dodgers
