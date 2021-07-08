Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave is extended another seven days

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s paid administrative leave has been extended another seven days, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.

Bauer was placed on leave for seven days last Friday after a woman accused him of sexual assault in Pasadena and obtained a temporary restraining order against himr. Under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, the league needed approval from the players union to extend Bauer’s leave.

Bauer, 30, hasn’t been charged or arrested. The Pasadena Police Department is investigating him for possible felony assault while MLB conducts its own investigation. A hearing to determine whether the temporary restraining order against Bauer will remain in force is scheduled for July 23.

In a report filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 29, the woman accused Bauer of nonconsensual sex on two occasions three weeks apart — one in April and one in May — in Bauer’s Pasadena home.

Bauer’s agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, have issued statements on Bauer’s behalf denying the allegations.

The Dodgers quietly began distancing themselves from Bauer this week. The club removed his bobblehead night from its promotional schedule and pulled his merchandise from the team store.

Bauer signed a three-year, $102-million contract with the Dodgers in February after winning the 2020 National League Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds. The Newhall Hart High and UCLA product has a 2.59 earned-run average in 17 starts this season.

