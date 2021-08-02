Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Dodgers fans finally get to voice their anger in person at cheating Astros

The Astros celebrate after defeating the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium.
(Getty Images)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
Share

There were so many Dodgers fans in Phoenix over the weekend that chants of “Cheater! Cheater!” could be heard clearly in Chase Field every time Josh Reddick, the Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder who played for Houston’s sign-stealing, World Series-winning team in 2017, came to the plate.

That was merely an appetizer for the main dish of disdain the Astros will be served Tuesday and Wednesday, when nearly 50,000 fans in Chavez Ravine each night will finally get to voice their full-throated scorn for the team they believe stole a championship from the Dodgers almost four years ago.

“Our fans have waited a long time to have these guys at our place,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before Sunday’s 13-0 win over the Diamondbacks. “And we’ll leave it at that.”

The Dodgers and Astros have met twice since Houston’s cheating scandal came to light after the 2019 season, playing two-game sets in Houston in July 2020 and Los Angeles last September. Houston also beat Oakland in an American League Division Series played in Dodger Stadium last October.

Advertisement

But fans weren’t allowed to attend any of those games because of the pandemic. Tuesday night will mark the first time they’ll be able to gather en masse to vent their frustrations.

The Astros got a taste of what’s to come last September, when a group of fans taunted their team bus as it entered the Dodger Stadium parking lot by banging trash cans and holding signs that labeled the Astros as cheaters.

“I’m looking forward to the intensity,” Roberts said. “I’m looking at it as having two very good teams coming to our place.”

Indeed, the Astros entered play Monday with a 64-42 record, tied with Tampa Bay for the best record in the American League, and 4½ games ahead of Oakland in the AL West. The Dodgers are 64-43 and were three games behind the National League West-leading San Francisco Giants entering Monday night.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner celebrates with Corey Seager (5) and Chris Taylor (3) after scoring runs on a double hit by Albert Pujols in the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, Aug 1, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Dodgers

After blowout win, Dodgers know urgency is needed for rest of season

The Dodgers had no trouble beating the Diamondbacks 13-0 Sunday, but they understand they have work to do to catch the Giants in the NL West.

The Dodgers have Walker Buehler, who was named NL pitcher of the month Monday after going 3-0 with a 1.67 ERA in five July starts, and Max Scherzer, acquired in Friday’s trade with the Washington Nationals, lined up to start.

It will be interesting to see if there is any lingering animosity between players, who had four games last season to work through some of their resentment.

The Dodgers, who lost a seven-game World Series to Houston in 2017, were furious when no Astros players were punished for their role in an elaborate scheme in which the club used video to steal the signs of opposing catchers and relayed them to hitters by banging on trash cans or whistling.

Advertisement

Manager A.J. Hinch, general manager Jeff Luhnow and then-Astros bench coach Alex Cora lost their jobs, Cora getting fired by Boston for his involvement in the scandal in January 2020 after he managed the Red Sox in 2018 and 2019.

But Astros players were granted immunity in exchange for honest testimony during Major League Baseball’s investigation, and MLB did not strip the club of its only World Series title.

“Everyone knows they stole the ring from us,” Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger said in the spring of 2020.

“It’s pretty evident to me that it wasn’t earned, and it’s not something that a banner should be hung at their stadium,” third baseman Justin Turner said.

Advertisement

When Bellinger suggested that Houston second baseman Jose Altuve stole an AL most valuable player award from New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in 2019, Astros shortstop Carlos Correa told Bellinger to “shut the f— up” because he was unfamiliar with the details of the Astros’ scheme.

But it was reliever Joe Kelly, who didn’t even play for the Dodgers in 2017, who seemed most offended by the Astros.

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly, second from left, talks back to Houston Astros' Carlos Correa.

Dodgers

Joe Kelly doesn’t back down to Astros as benches clear in Dodgers’ win

Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly gets into a verbal exchange with Houston’s Carlos Correa, prompting the benches to clear in the Dodgers’ 5-2 win over the Astros.

In the teams’ first meeting last season, in Minute Maid Park on July 28, Kelly threw a 96-mph fastball behind the head of Astros third baseman Alex Bregman on a 3-and-0 count. Three batters later, Kelly hurled an 87-mph curveball that narrowly missed Correa’s head.

Advertisement

After Correa struck out to end the inning, he and Kelly exchanged words. As Kelly walked off the field, he stuck his tongue out at Correa and scrunched his face into that of a pouting baby. The benches and bullpens emptied, but no punches were thrown.

“When you throw a 3-0 fastball over a guy’s head, now you’re flirting with ending his career,” Houston manager Dusty Baker fumed. “That’s playing dirty baseball.”

There were no such incidents in the next three games, suggesting the animosity between players may have waned.

“I think it is more fan and media driven, which I totally understand,” Roberts said. “We played those guys last year at our place and their place, and the fans did not have that opportunity to express their support of the home team or disdain for the other team.”

Advertisement

The Astros have grown accustomed to the heckling, trash-can banging and snarky signs and chants in opposing parks, but they’re expecting some next-level condemnation in Dodger Stadium.

“Probably not good,” Baker said Sunday of the anticipated reception in Los Angeles. “It wasn’t bad here, but I’m sure it’s going to be a lot more hostile when we get to L.A., so just got to deal with it. You’re not really worried about it. You’ve just got to go out there and play ball.”

Analysis: Dodgers lose Game 7 and the World Series

Dodgers

Astros defeat the Dodgers 5-1 to earn their first World Series title

On the ground floor of Dodger Stadium, inside a makeshift room set up for press briefings, a television relayed the joy emanating from the field outside.

Dodgers
Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.
Advertisement