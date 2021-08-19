Trevor Bauer’s paid administrative leave is extended through Aug. 27
Trevor Bauer’s paid administrative leave from the Dodgers was extended Thursday through Aug. 27, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, marking the sixth time Major League Baseball and the players’ union have lengthened the pitcher’s leave after he was accused of sexual assault in late June.
The decision came after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge Thursday denied a request for a permanent restraining order against Bauer from the woman who accused him of assault. Bauer’s leave was scheduled to expire Friday. He remains under investigation by MLB and the Pasadena Police Department.
Bauer, 30, last pitched for the Dodgers on June 28. He’s in the first year of a three-year, $102-million contract.
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is on paid administrative leave after being accused by a woman of sexual assault. Here’s our coverage.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.