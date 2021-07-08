Full coverage: Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer accused of sexual assault
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is on paid administrative leave, while Major League Baseball and the Pasadena Police Department conduct separate investigations after a woman accused him of sexual assault. Bauer has denied the claims.
Here’s our coverage. The articles contain graphic details of sexual assault and domestic violence allegations. The National Sexual Assault Hotline can be reached 24 hours a day at (800) 656-4673.
The Dodgers unnecessarily signed a pitcher with a history of making troublesome decisions when they already had the best team in baseball.
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was first placed on administrative leave on July 2 after a woman accused him of sexual assault.
MLB doesn’t need to wait for criminal investigation to end before deciding whether sexual assault allegations warrant suspending Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer
Legal experts tell The Times that testimony from Trevor Bauer at a hearing about a restraining order could be used against him in a potential criminal case.
The Times asked local attorneys to discuss the issues raised by a woman who filed a restraining order request against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and what may happen next in the case.
A bobblehead promotion for Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer set for Aug. 19 has been removed from the schedule. Bauer is accused of sexual assault.
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, placed on administrative leave by MLB after being accused of assault, might not be back with the team this week.
In 2015, MLB began cracking down on assault. Of the 16 players previous to Trevor Bauer who were investigated for assault, 14 served suspensions.
MLB puts Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on paid administrative leave after a woman accused him of assault and obtained a temporary restraining order.
After a shocking domestic violence restraining order request filed against Trevor Bauer, why is MLB allowing its product to be stained by letting him play?
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says the team is following the lead of MLB regarding Trevor Bauer, who has been accused of assault by a woman.
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been accused of assault by a woman who filed a restraining order that includes graphic details and photos.
Pasadena police are investigating Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer over a woman’s allegation that he assaulted her. Bauer’s agent called the accusations “baseless” and “defamatory.”