Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Full coverage: Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer accused of sexual assault

Share

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is on paid administrative leave, while Major League Baseball and the Pasadena Police Department conduct separate investigations after a woman accused him of sexual assault. Bauer has denied the claims.

Here’s our coverage. The articles contain graphic details of sexual assault and domestic violence allegations. The National Sexual Assault Hotline can be reached 24 hours a day at (800) 656-4673.

Advertisement