Max Scherzer didn’t want to give up the ball. He really, really didn’t want to give up the ball.

So, when Dave Roberts extended his right hand in his direction, Scherzer offered him a handshake instead.

That barely delayed the inevitable, Roberts using his other hand to reach into Scherzer’s black Rawlings glove and retrieve what he came for. His gaze lowered, Scherzer retreated to the Dodgers bench as the home crowd serenaded him with a charitably warm applause.

Like that, just 4 1/3 innings into his start against the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League wild-card game, Scherzer’s night was over.

The most dependable pitcher on a 106-win team, Scherzer had failed to deliver the postseason performance the Dodgers envisioned when they acquired him.

And he failed to deliver it when they were counting on him most.

This was specifically the kind of game the Dodgers had in mind when they completed a blockbuster deal with the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline.

The 37-year-old Scherzer was made for this. He was known as one of the most fearsome competitors of his generation. He had championship experience.

Except now, after a laborious effort on Wednesday that followed two dreadful starts to finish the regular season, he has to be viewed as a source of concern.

The Dodgers went on to win the game, 3-1, on a walk-off, two-run home run by Chris Taylor in the ninth inning. They advanced to a best-of-five NL Division Series against the San Francisco Giants.

But as the look ahead, Scherzer’s downturn in form has to raise questions about the rotation, about whether the Big Game Triumvirate of Scherzer, Walker Buehler and Julio Urías really gives the Dodgers the advantage they believed they had.

The last time Scherzer departed a postseason game this early was a decade ago. At the time, he was a 27-year-old on the Detroit Tigers.

The game Wednesday marked his 16th playoff start since then, but this was no aberration. Over his last two regular-season starts, he was charged with a combined 11 runs (10 earned) in 101/3 innings.

Nor was this a case in which Scherzer was prematurely removed by a manager working in concert with an analytically inclined front office. Scherzer had already thrown 94 pitches. He wasn’t sharp. He was due up second in the bottom half of the inning.

Roberts had to know fans were ready to pounce on him if the decision to replace Scherzer with Joe Kelly had backfired. Scherzer was a future Hall of Famer. Kelly was, well, a lovable Astros-hating meme.

From Roberts’ vantage point, allowing Scherzer to remain in the game would have presented him with a degree of safety. The Dodgers had made choices like that before with Clayton Kershaw.

Let the best pitcher decide the game. When that doesn’t work, the public often blames the player more than the manager.

Still, Roberts didn’t hesitate.

And the move proved to be the right one. The Cardinals had two men on with one out in a game that had a score tied 1-1. Kelly forced Nolan Arenado to ground into a force out and struck out Dylan Carlson to keep the score deadlocked.

Scherzer was undone by the same problems that plagued him over his previous two starts. He didn’t have any control.

He encountered trouble immediately, the game starting with Scherzer giving up a leadoff single to Tommy Edman, who promptly stole second base. Scherzer walked Paul Goldschmidt, then baited an impatient Tyler O’Neill to pop up in foul territory down the right-field line. The out was productive, as Edman tagged up and advanced to third base, which allowed him to score when Scherzer uncorked a wild pitch to Arenado.

The Dodgers were fortunate the Cardinals didn’t extend their lead that inning. Arenado flied out to left field, but Carlson reached base on a fielding error by shortstop Corey Seager, which placed runners on the corners with two outs. Scherzer kept the Dodgers within a run when he forced Yadier Molina to fly out to center field.

Scherzer threw 19 pitches in that first inning. His pitch count was at 43 after two innings, 60 after three and 78 after four. The Cardinals were selective. They weren’t fooled. And Scherzer labored.

The Dodgers didn’t win because of Scherzer. They won in spite of him.