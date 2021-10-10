Corey Knebel emerging at right time: Dodgers vs. Giants NLDS takeaways

Fans watch Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer warm up in the bullpen before Wednesday’s wild-card win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Not only has the momentum in the series swung toward the Dodgers, so have the pitching matchups, which is surprising considering the NL West-champion Giants had a week to reset their rotation and the Dodgers, who lost Clayton Kershaw to a forearm injury on Oct. 1, could start Max Scherzer only once.

Scherzer, who struggled with his command during a 4 1/3-inning, 94-pitch start in Wednesday’s wild-card win over St. Louis, will pitch Game 3 on regular rest.

The Giants will counter with Wood, who went 0-2 with a 4.76 ERA in three starts against the Dodgers this season, giving up 20 hits, including five homers, in 17 innings and yielding a .290 average and .964 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

If Scherzer can regain the feel of his slider and locate his fastball, changeup, curve and cutter, the Dodgers would have the advantage in Game 3.

Roberts could then use left-hander Julio Urias, who threw 72 pitches in his five-inning, one-run, three-hit win in Game 2, for two or three innings of a modified bullpen game in Game 4, and Walker Buehler could start Game 5 with extra rest.

Asked Sunday about his pitching plans for Game 4, Roberts said, “We don’t know. I think right now, where our head is at is to deploy anyone and everyone.”

San Francisco could start Anthony DeSclafani in Game 4. The right-hander went 0-3 with a 7.33 ERA in six starts against the Dodgers this season, giving up 33 hits, six of them homers, in 27 innings and yielding a .300 average and .875 OPS.