Dodgers-Braves Game 3 takeaways: Unsung relievers kept Dodgers close ahead of rally

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen struck out all three batters he faced. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen began the eighth inning seated in the bullpen. He started to stir once the Dodgers put men on base. Then, after Bellinger’s home run and Betts’ go-ahead double, he quickly got locked in for a sudden save opportunity.

Two nights after throwing one pitch — Eddie Rosario’s walk-off hit in Game 2 — Jansen didn’t give the Braves any late life Tuesday, striking out all three batters he faced in the ninth to pick up his first save of the postseason and continue an October run in which he’s made six appearances without being charged with a run.

“I’m just trying to be at my best every time I go out there,” Jansen said. “Just do everything I can to help our team win ballgames.”

The last couple postseasons, that meant taking a backseat in some of the biggest moments.

In 2019, Jansen was infamously not used in the Dodgers’ decisive loss in Game 5 of the NLDS until the score was already out of reach. Though he recorded two saves in last year’s championship run, he suffered a postseason-career-worst 5.14 ERA and watched Julio Urías get the final outs of the NLCS and World Series.

This year, however, Jansen has been back in vintage form. He was credited with the win in the wild card game after keeping the contest tied in the ninth. He earned the win again in Game 5 of the NLDS, preserving a tied score a half-inning before his team took the lead.

There wasn’t much he could do about Sunday’s game, inheriting a runner on second before Rosario hit a sharp one-hopper that got past shortstop Corey Seager.

But the Dodgers defense didn’t have to make a play behind him Tuesday. Jansen instead froze Austin Riley for a called third strike, fanned Joc Pederson with an elevated sinker, then ended the game by getting Adam Duvall to swing through another sinker over the outer edge.

“For me, it’s just keep competing,” Jansen said when asked if he feels like he’s proving something with his performance in the playoffs. “This game is bigger than me. You’re competing for your family. You’re competing for the organization. As long as I have a uniform on, I’m going to continue to compete and get better and do my best.”

Jansen will be a free agent at the end of the season.