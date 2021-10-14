Nine concerns the Dodgers should have about facing the Braves in the NLCS

The Atlanta Braves won 88 games this season, the fewest of the 10 playoff participants and fewer than two teams — Toronto and Seattle — that didn’t reach the postseason, but as they say this time of year, you can throw those records out the window.

As winners of the not-so-rugged National League East, the Braves not only earned passage to the NL Division Series, where they beat the Milwaukee Brewers in four games, they’ll have home-field advantage in the NL Championship Series against the Dodgers, a wild-card team that won 106 regular-season games.

The battle for the NL pennant is a rematch of the 2020 NLCS, when the Dodgers overcame a 3-1 series deficit by winning the final three games to earn a berth in the World Series, where they beat Tampa Bay in six games for their first championship since 1988.

Nine things to know about the Braves: