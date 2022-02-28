Trevor Bauer’s attorneys say accuser sought rough sex ‘for profit’

The woman who accused Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault implemented “a plan to seek rough sex so she could later seek to profit,” attorneys for Bauer have alleged in a court filing.

Bauer has asked the Pasadena Police Department to provide the woman’s cellphone records, a request the woman’s attorney has decried as “a way to continue harassing and disturbing” the woman six months after she was denied a restraining order against him.

The woman’s attorney has asked the court to throw out the subpoena Bauer issued to the Pasadena police and requested $10,000 in sanctions against him and his attorneys. A hearing is set April 4.

In a reply filed last week and made public Monday, Bauer’s attorneys said the phone records were necessary to support a request that the woman pay attorney fees for “misusing a proceeding designed to protect real victims of domestic violence to gain publicity.”

Pasadena city attorneys had asked Bauer’s attorneys to withdraw the subpoena, arguing in part that publicity surrounding the Bauer case could mean “future victims of sexual abuse may be dissuaded from reporting abuse” if the subject of an investigation and the public could access personal records “even outside of a civil or criminal trial.” In the filing last week, Bauer’s attorneys included a letter from Pasadena city attorneys agreeing to turn over the phone records on the condition the court would determine which ones were relevant and provide appropriate confidentiality.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office on Feb. 8 declined to pursue criminal charges against Bauer, saying it could not prove any charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Major League Baseball investigation of Bauer is ongoing. Under baseball’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, commissioner Rob Manfred has the authority to suspend Bauer on grounds he violated the policy even if no charges have been filed.

The woman was “materially misleading” in her petition for a restraining order, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled last August. Bauer’s attorneys say the phone records could provide evidence of a plan to “ruin [Bauer’s] reputation and career and to earn a large paycheck by making false and misleading allegations.”

During a restraining order hearing, the woman’s attorney denied she filed the request in an effort to seek fame or money.