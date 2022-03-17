MLB and MLBPA agree to extend Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave through April 16

Trevor Bauer will not begin the season with the Dodgers.

Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed Thursday to extend Bauer’s administrative leave through April 16. Bauer had been placed on paid administrative leave March 11 through Sunday after finishing the 2021 season on leave.

The Dodgers open the season April 8 against the Colorado Rockies. Bauer will miss at least the first eight games of the team’s season. The league and union can agree to extend the leave longer before then.

Bauer, 31, was cleared last month of criminal charges stemming from a San Diego woman accusing him of sexual assault, but MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has the power to suspend him. Manfred could also delegate the discipline to the Dodgers.

The league was expected to pursue an interview with Bauer as part of its investigation.

Bauer hasn’t pitched for the Dodgers since he was initially placed on administrative leave July 2. He still received his entire $38 million salary and signing bonus. He’s scheduled to make $32 million this season. Bauer would lose salary for a suspension.