Chris Taylor didn’t shy away from the hype.

“We know we have, top to bottom, the best lineup in baseball,” the Dodgers outfielder said Sunday afternoon.

He had no choice, however, but to acknowledge the reality of the team’s opening-series loss to the Colorado Rockies, too.

“We didn’t show that this weekend,” he said.

Indeed, the Dodgers’ highly anticipated 2022 campaign opened with a dud at Coors Field. Despite a few bright spots from the bottom of the lineup and parts of the bullpen, sloppy play in the field and surprising struggles at the plate conspired to drop the Dodgers to a 1-2 start to the season.

After a loss in Sunday’s rubber match, manager Dave Roberts wasn’t sounding any alarms but didn’t pull any punches in his evaluation of the series either.

“We didn’t play good baseball,” he said. “I thought we pitched well, at times. We weren’t good situationally, as far as when we had guys on base, to cash runs in. Defensively, on the bases, I just don’t think that we played our type of baseball this series.”

Here are five takeaways from the season-opening series.