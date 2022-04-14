Freddie Freeman is crowned homecoming king in Dodgers’ victory over Reds

Before the game, the loudest ovation belonged to the Dodgers’ longest-tenured player.

At the height of Thursday night’s home opener, however, a sold-out Dodger Stadium was chanting for the team’s newest star.

In his first regular-season home game since signing with the Dodgers last month, Freddie Freeman delivered the crushing blow in the team’s 9-3 win against the Cincinnati Reds, lacing a leadoff double in the eighth to spark the team’s six-run game-winning rally.

As Freeman pulled into second base, a crowd of 52,995 rose to its feet. Chanting along to the trumpeting beat of Dayvi’s “Baila Conmigo,” the fans shouted “Fred-die! Fred-die!” until the $162-million first baseman acknowledged them by tapping his chest and giving them a wave.

“What an amazing first night,” said Freeman, the Orange County native who had a suite full of family and friends in attendance.

Freeman scored the go-ahead run on a Trea Turner RBI single in the next at-bat. Will Smith blew the score open with a three-run home run later in the inning. Then the Dodgers tacked on a few more runs to pull far away.

In front of their first full capacity home-opening crowd since 2019, the Dodgers made good on the excitement their manager was anticipating before the game.

“The thing that stands out is the energy,” Dave Roberts said when asked about his favorite part of home openers. “The newness for fans.”

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman acknowledges the crowd after reaching second on a ground-rule double in the eighth inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

For all the new faces that starred Thursday night, though, it was a day-old storyline surrounding the long-time face of the franchise that generated the most pregame buzz.

Barely 24 hours after Clayton Kershaw had been removed from Wednesday’s game after seven perfect innings, the decision was still reverberating prior to Thursday’s first pitch.

As TVs inside the Dodgers clubhouse showed MLB Network pundits debating the move, Kershaw met with reporters for a second straight day, once again backing Roberts’ decision to lift him six outs away from a perfect game.

“The only thing I feel bad for is, if I was a fan, I would want to see somebody finish the game,” Kershaw said. “So, from a fan’s perspective, I do feel bad for that. I wish I could have done it. But yesterday wasn’t the day.”

Roberts reiterated his explanation during a pregame news conference, then praised Kershaw’s handling of the situation.

“What he said yesterday really set the tone for the 2022 Dodgers, that he’s here to win, and anything other than that would be selfish,” Roberts said. “When you’re talking about a person who’s done everything in the game, for him to say that, that resonates in our clubhouse.”

It resonated with the fans, too, which showered Kershaw with one of the loudest ovations during pregame introductions.

“The individual stuff is not why I continue to play the game,” Kershaw said. “I want to win.”

Kershaw watched from the dugout as his team did against the Reds, picking up its third in a row to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Unlike a pregame fighter jet flyover that was mistimed with the national anthem, the Dodgers started in sync, scoring three runs on five consecutive singles in the opening inning.

Freeman sparked that rally, too, sending a first-pitch fastball back up the middle. Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Max Muncy and Smith registered base hits of their own to make it 3-0.

Walker Buehler seemed to have the game under control from there. Despite facing a bases-loaded jam in the second and having a couple of runners reach in the third, Buehler escaped any damage through five innings.

One out away from a scoreless sixth, however, Buehler made a mistake. After walking Tyler Stephenson, Buehler threw an elevated fastball that Aristides Aquino got the barrel to, hitting it for a two-run home run to center field.

It was Buehler’s last pitch of the night. As he returned to the dugout, he slammed his glove against the bench in frustration.

Buehler’s replacement, David Price, gave up a two-out home run to Brandon Drury an inning later, knotting the score at 3-3.

But then in the eighth, Freeman drove a middle-of-the-zone cutter the other way, the first of six hits and two walks the Dodgers racked up in the inning.

As he stopped at second base, he couldn’t help but look up and smile as his new home ballpark joyously chanted his name.