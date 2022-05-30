Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: How to watch, streaming options and start times

What you need to know: The Dodgers begin a seven-game homestand Monday with a Memorial Day contest against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates, the first of three games against the Bucs.

The evening will feature a matchup of right-handed pitchers — Walker Buehler (6-1, 2.91 ERA) for the Dodgers and Zach Thompson (2-4, 5.50) for the Pirates.

The Dodgers, who have the best record in the National League (33-14, .702) have won four consecutive games after completing a sweep Sunday of the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. Since losing three out of four to the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this month, the Dodgers have won 11 of 13 games and have a three-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West.

The Pirates are tied for third in the NL Central with the Chicago Cubs after losing two of three against the Padres over the weekend.

After the Dodgers conclude their series with Pittsburgh they will face the NL East-leading New York Mets in a four-game tussle starting Thursday.

Where: Dodger Stadium

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC); 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

